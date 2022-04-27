LFP Council meeting Thursday 7pm on Zoom

Wednesday, April 27, 2022


City Council of Lake Forest Park regular meeting Thursday, April 28, 2022, 7:00pm to be held virtually

Agenda highlights

The meeting will begin with three proclamations
  • Asian Pacific American Heritage Month
  • Affordable Housing Week
  • Municipal Clerks Week
Then a presentation – Tree Board Work Plan

The council will consider the following Ordinances and Resolutions
  1. For consideration, discussion, and/or action on Ordinance 1239/Granting to Level 3 Communications, LLC a Master Permit for Five Years 
  2. For consideration, discussion, and/or action on Ordinance 1240/Amending the 2020- 2022 Budgeted Positions and Salary Schedule for the Public Works Department Reorganization
  3. For consideration, discussion, and/or action on Resolution 1844/Amending Resolution 1836 to increase the number of members on the Climate Action Committee, and Final Confirmation of Student Climate Action Committee Applicants
  4. For consideration, discussion, and/or action on Resolution 1845/One Washington Memorandum of Understanding between Washington municipalities relating to the allocation and use of settlement proceeds from litigation against pharmaceutical supply chain defendant 
  5. For consideration, discussion, and/or action on Resolution 1846/Authorizing the Mayor to Sign a Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City and the Lake Forest Park Police Guild 

Watch the livestream of the meeting, make comments, view staff documents, zoom link




