LFP Council meeting Thursday 7pm on Zoom

Wednesday, April 27, 2022
City Council of Lake Forest Park regular meeting Thursday, April 28, 2022, 7:00pm to be held virtually
Agenda highlights
The meeting will begin with three proclamations
- Asian Pacific American Heritage Month
- Affordable Housing Week
- Municipal Clerks Week
The council will consider the following Ordinances and Resolutions
- For consideration, discussion, and/or action on Ordinance 1239/Granting to Level 3 Communications, LLC a Master Permit for Five Years
- For consideration, discussion, and/or action on Ordinance 1240/Amending the 2020- 2022 Budgeted Positions and Salary Schedule for the Public Works Department Reorganization
- For consideration, discussion, and/or action on Resolution 1844/Amending Resolution 1836 to increase the number of members on the Climate Action Committee, and Final Confirmation of Student Climate Action Committee Applicants
- For consideration, discussion, and/or action on Resolution 1845/One Washington Memorandum of Understanding between Washington municipalities relating to the allocation and use of settlement proceeds from litigation against pharmaceutical supply chain defendant
- For consideration, discussion, and/or action on Resolution 1846/Authorizing the Mayor to Sign a Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City and the Lake Forest Park Police Guild
Watch the livestream of the meeting, make comments, view staff documents, zoom link
