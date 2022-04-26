Community dancing returns to Third Place Commons
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
There’s big news at Third Place Commons. While community transmission remains moderate and controlled, Third Place Commons has updated the community dancing policy to allow dancing once again during the Weekend Music program.
This is especially exciting given the great lineup of highly danceable bands coming up at Third Place Commons including:
- 4/29 – Left Turn on Blue (R/B, soul, pop, rock ‘n’ roll)
- 4/30 – Gin Creek (blues)
- 5/6 – Ranger & the Re-Arrangers (hot club swing)
- 5/7 - Kim Maguire Trio (swing and Latin)
- 5/13 – Michele D’Amour & the Love Dealers (funky blues)
- 5/14 – Purple Passion Swing Band (Swing, Big Band)
More great music continues throughout May and into the summer. So check the Third Place Commons online calendar for all the details.
The return of dancing is great news. However, in light of the ongoing pandemic and still increasing infection rates, members of the public are encouraged to take precautions to keep our community and Third Place Commons staff members safe.
Dancing can be a high exertion activity that causes heavy breathing and in close proximity to others when the dance floor is crowded. In addition, asymptomatic spread of COVID is common, especially among vaccinated individuals. Other activities like changing partners increase potential exposure further.
Because many people in our community are in vulnerable populations, if you would like to dance, please consider wearing a mask to protect others and to minimize your own potential exposure. Especially when there are large crowds in the space.
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market. As always, the LFP Farmers Market opens for the season on Mother’s Day. So save the date for May 8 and be sure to hit the market for your Mother’s Day flowers and so much more!And if you love the music, dancing, the farmers market, or any of the other community events that Third Place Commons presents each year, you can help support it all with a GiveBIG gift this year.
GiveBIG officially takes place on May 3rd and 4th, but you can make your gift right now to support this vital community resource.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.
