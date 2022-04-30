Jobs: WSDOT High School to Highways program
Saturday, April 30, 2022
High school to highway
Attention: recent high school grads!
Have you recently graduated high school or will you be graduating this spring? Our High School to Highways program is looking for a diverse and hard-working group of young people between the ages of 18 to 23 who want to do the important work of maintaining our state highway system.
These positions pay between $3,400 and $5,000 a month and include the great benefits that come with state employment. To learn more, visit our WSDOT jobs website.
