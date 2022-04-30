Jobs: WSDOT High School to Highways program

Saturday, April 30, 2022

WSDOT
High school to highway

Attention: recent high school grads!

Have you recently graduated high school or will you be graduating this spring? Our High School to Highways program is looking for a diverse and hard-working group of young people between the ages of 18 to 23 who want to do the important work of maintaining our state highway system.

These positions pay between $3,400 and $5,000 a month and include the great benefits that come with state employment. To learn more, visit our WSDOT jobs website.



Posted by DKH at 2:22 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  