Shoreline council meeting for May 2, 2022
Thursday, April 28, 2022
The agenda for the May 2, 2022 Shoreline City Council meeting contains no items for discussion, study or action.
Agenda Highlights:
- Proclamation of National Bike Month (City Manager's Office/Public Works)
- Proclamation of Mental Health Awareness Month (Recreation, Community and Cultural Services)
- Adoption of Ordinance No. 943 - Amending Certain Sections of Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 13.10 Surface Water Utility for a New Source Control Program (Public Works)
- Adoption of Resolution No. 487 - Approving the Relocation Plan and the City Manager Property Acquisition Authority for the N 175th Street, Stone Avenue N to I-5 Project (Public Works)
- Adoption of Ordinance No. 956 - Authorizing the Use of Eminent Domain for Acquisition of Certain Real Properties to Construct the N 175th Street, Stone Avenue N to I-5 Project (Public Works)
- Authorizing the City Manager to Execute an Agreement with the Transportation Improvement Board to Obligate $600,000 for the Complete Streets Work Program (Public Works)
- Link to full meeting agenda
How to participate
- Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting on shorelinewa.gov
- Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/95015006341
- Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782 - Webinar ID: 950 1500 6341
- Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Testimony
- Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
- Click Here for Public Participation Instructions
