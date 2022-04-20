Shoreline council meeting 4-25-2022: update on Lake City Partners and KC Regional Homelessness Authority

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Shoreline City Council 2022

The Agenda for the April 25, 2022 Shoreline City Council Meeting has one study item:

8(a) Update on Lake City Partners and King County Regional Homelessness Authority

The goal of this discussion is to share information with Council on the shelter operations after its first year as well as provide updates to Council from the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA). 

Staff will be joined by outgoing Executive Director of Lake City Partners, Walt Washington, KCRHA’s CEO, Marc Dones, and Sub-Regional Planning Manager, Alexis Mercedes Rinck.

Posted by DKH at 12:51 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  