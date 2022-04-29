Annual No Homeless Kids Luncheon for support of Vision House - Jacob's Well

Friday, April 29, 2022

Vision House is a local non-profit organization providing transitional housing and supportive services to help families experiencing homelessness achieve self-sufficiency. The agency owns and operates 45 units of debt-free housing in two apartment buildings with child care facilities in Renton and Shoreline.

The Jacob's Well facility in Shoreline was built with the support of a dozen local churches and organizations.

The annual No Homeless Kids Luncheon is the major fundraiser for Vision House. Virtual during the pandemic, this year it will be held on Tuesday May 3, 2022 at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue – with a fundraising goal of $680,000.

Nationally recognized mental health expert and author, Dr. Gregory Jantz, is the guest speaker at the Annual No Homeless Kids Luncheon.

A mom who graduated the Vision House program will share her story on her challenges raising a child while experiencing addiction and homelessness and how she overcame barriers to permanent housing.

Tuesday May 3rd

Check in: 11:30am
Event: 12:00 - 1:00pm

Questions - 425-228-6356
No cost to attend - please bring a friend!

2022 Vision House highlights  
  • Vision House served over 194 parents and children with housing and support services over in 2021: 128 children, 56 mothers, and 10 fathers.
  • 84% of families who completed the Vision House program transitioned to permanent housing in 2021.
  • Vision House’s Diversion Services provided - 476 families received referrals to permanent housing; support for legal, educational or employment needs; counseling and recovery referrals.
  • Provide educational classes for families – critical “soft skills” - to promote housing stability: Boundaries, Cooking, Education Sustainability, Financial Literacy, Housing Sustainability, Parenting, and Self-care.


