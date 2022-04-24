The Association of Washington Cities announces new CEO

“Deanna’s background demonstrates a passion for public service rooted in forging partnerships and bridging divides,” said Soo Ing-Moody, AWC Immediate Past President and Mayor of Twisp. “Her ability to find common ground will serve our membership well – from the largest cities to the smallest towns across our state.”





Dawson was elected to the Edmonds City Council in 2001 and re-elected in 2005. She currently serves as Executive Director of the Sound Cities Association (SCA, formerly the Suburban Cities Association), where she works on behalf of 38 King County cities and their more than one million residents to create regional solutions through advocacy, education, and mutual support. All members of SCA are also members of AWC.

Dawson follows Peter B. King, who served as the association’s CEO from 2015 to 2021. She will assume the role on June 13, 2022.



AWC serves its members through advocacy, education, and services. Founded in 1933, AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington's cities and towns before the state legislature, the state executive branch, and with regulatory agencies. Dawson follows Peter B. King, who served as the association's CEO from 2015 to 2021. She will assume the role on June 13, 2022.





Membership is voluntary. However, AWC consistently maintains 100 percent participation from Washington’s 281 cities and towns.





AWC also provides training, data and publications, and programs such as the AWC Employee Benefit Trust, AWC Risk Management Service Agency, AWC Retro Program, AWC Drug and Alcohol Consortium, and AWC GIS Consortium.











Dawson steps into the role with more than 20-years’ experience serving local governments, building coalitions, and bringing stakeholders together around a shared vision. She has served as an elected official, association director, county executive director, and director of diversity initiatives. Born and raised in eastern Washington, she has deep roots throughout the state.Dawson was born and raised in Spokane, Washington. She holds a law degree from the University of Washington School of Law and has practiced law in both the private and public sectors.