Lake Forest Park Secret Garden Tour and Market seeks gardens and volunteers
Friday, April 22, 2022
LFP Secret Garden presents our annual Garden Tour featuring interesting and notable gardens in Lake Forest Park.
We are inviting local area residents within the 98155 zip code to submit an application for our consideration to have their garden included in the 2023 or future years' tour. This is an ongoing process, so please contact us at any time throughout the year.
The tour is always on the 3rd Saturday in June. LFP Secret Garden Tour Volunteers will guide guests through your garden, so you can enjoy talking with the visitors. If you are interested in being one of the volunteers on the day of let us know that too.
This tour benefits four local nonprofits' services. Third Place Commons, LFP Stewardship Foundation, ShoreLake Arts, and the LFP Garden Club community beautification projects.
Please provide the following information to submit your application for consideration. We will be in touch to view your garden and answer any questions you may have about the tour. We look forward to hearing from you.
- Name (First Last)
- Email:
- Phone number:
- Address of Garden including City and Zip Code:
- Tell us about your garden:
A few volunteers are needed for this year's event.
- June 18th two shifts 9-12 and 12-3
- 3 people to be garden managers, meeting with the owners of gardens and seeing how many volunteers will be needed, then meeting with the two different shifts to make sure they know the routine.
Send your information to Janronzu@comcast.net
