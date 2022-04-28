King County Council unanimously votes to support Ukraine
Thursday, April 28, 2022
|County Councilmember Rod Dembowski
proudly wears his Ukrainian Refugee pin
"I’m proud of King County's initial response to support the people of Ukraine and the local Ukrainian community and I look forward to continuing this work in the weeks and months ahead,” Dembowski said.
The motion requests that the County develop plans to support Ukraine by
- divesting in goods and services that benefit the Russian Federation and its leaders;
- providing surplus medical supplies that the County has on hand;
- working with federal, state and local governments and non-profit partners to provide support for Ukrainian refugees; and
- providing ways for County employees to support the relief efforts in Ukraine through the Employee Giving Program.
One of the items, the opening of the King County Employee Giving Program, has already been implemented. To date, King County employees have donated nearly $280,000 in cash and converted leave.
The funds will go to three organizations to assist Ukraine and the Ukrainian people here and abroad: Global Impact - Ukraine Response Fund, Doctors Without Borders, and the Ukrainian Community Center of Washington.
0 comments:
Post a Comment