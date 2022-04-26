Panel discussion at Thornton Creek Alliance Spring Meeting

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Thornton Creek photo by Janet Way


Thornton Creek Alliance SPRING MEETING

April 28, 2022 - Thursday 7pm on Zoom

The Zoom link for the meeting will be sent to you.


ADVOCACY, AGREEMENT, ACTION: HOW TO MOVE THE NEEDLE

When housing and transportation goals conflict with environmental protection, how can volunteer non-profits make a difference?

Hear from our Panel of experts

Representative Gerry Pollet has represented the 46th District, including the Seattle portion of Thornton Creek, since 2012. 

Well known for his work on cleaning the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, he has been a leader in many of our region's major environmental efforts. 

Gerry champions legislation that would increase density near transit and require steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while preserving open space, mature trees, and watersheds. 

Gerry chairs the House Local Government Committee and is a co-author of the Growth Management Act.

Katherine Lynch is an Aquatic Ecologist with Seattle Public Utilities, specializing in urban creek restoration for over 20 years. She works on floodplain reconnections as a component of Seattle’s green infrastructure, participating in all stages from planning, through design, construction, and performance monitoring, the latter in collaboration with regional researchers.

David Moehring, architect, is a Capital Planner at the University of Washington Bothell. He is a member of the Seattle Urban Forestry Commission, serving in the Development/Architect position. 

He chairs the Land Use Committee for the Magnolia Community Council and is an advocate for Seattle’s Green Canopy goals. He is committed to assisting the community in preserving the balance of urban form and nature that are unique to Seattle.

The meeting will conclude with election results and the introduction of the new TCA Board.



