Helpers welcome at Echo Lake Park work party May 7, 2022

Volunteers at Echo Lake Park

We would love some helpers at our work party to restore Echo Lake Park native plant zone, Saturday, May 7, 2021 from 11:00am - 2:00pm. We would love some helpers at our work party to restore Echo Lake Park native plant zone, Saturday, May 7, 2021 from 11:00am - 2:00pm.





The hard work of pulling weeds is over, and some happy plants are in. Now we are just laying out sheets of cardboard and covering them with mulch so the grass will die off over the summer. Then the area will be ready for planting lots more native plants in the fall.







https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/303/ The plants that we added already are doing great! Please come by and check them out.



This is a fun way to meet neighbors, and do something great for Mother Earth. (Maybe every day could be Earth Day.) We'll have snacks, gloves, tools and fun.



Thank you to the City of Shoreline, Green Shoreline Partnership and Go Natives! Nursery for their support. And thanks to all our wonderful volunteers. If you can join us, just click on the link and click on JOIN THIS EVENT in top right.The plants that we added already are doing great! Please come by and check them out.This is a fun way to meet neighbors, and do something great for Mother Earth. (Maybe every day could be Earth Day.) We'll have snacks, gloves, tools and fun.Thank you to the City of Shoreline, Green Shoreline Partnership and Go Natives! Nursery for their support. And thanks to all our wonderful volunteers.





Feel free to email me with questions: Ann Michel at agrmichel@gmail.com











