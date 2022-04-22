Town Hall on Climate Resiliency Saturday
Friday, April 22, 2022
Celebrate Earth Day online
with Town Hall on Climate Resiliency
The second Lake Forest Park Town Hall Meeting on Climate Resiliency is this Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10:00am to 2:00pm, via Zoom.
Celebrate Earth Day by thinking about and planning what you can do about climate.
Speakers:
- State Representative Davina Duerr, District 1 update on climate action in 2022 legislative session
- Sarah Jaquette Ray, author of A Field Guide to Climate Anxiety: How to Keep Your Cool on a Warming Planet speaking on Harnessing Climate Anxiety for a Better Planet
- Heather Price, examining individual and community actions to address the fossil-fueled climate crisis
- Youth Panel high school students sharing their concerns and their efforts on behalf of the climate
- e-bikes technology and climate solutions
- e-vehicles working toward gas free vehicles
- How to talk to your friends and neighbors about recycling
- Home weatherization
- Forest stewardship
- Reading through the climate crisis
Pre-Registration Required, REGISTER HERE
0 comments:
Post a Comment