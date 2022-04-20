The Shoreline Farmers Market announces their new location



In partnership with King County Metro, the Shoreline Farmers Market will be turning the Shoreline Park n Ride parking lot into a lively space open for everyone in the community to enjoy on Saturdays. With plenty of parking you can drive, walk, bike, or hop on the bus: RapidRide E Line, 301, 303, 304, 342.



Just a stone’s throw from the Dale Turner YMCA and Sky Nursery, the Shoreline Farmers Market will have over 40 local and regional vendors selling seasonal vegetables, berries, organic meat, eggs, local honey, and baked goods.





Sprinkled into the mix you’ll find intentionally made, handcrafted items from Shoreline artists as well as community organizations sharing information about their programs. This year there will be even more hot food vendors, food trucks, and live musical performances twice a day.





This family friendly event will offer a Kids PoP Program every other week featuring activities for kids to learn about local food. The Shoreline Farmers Market is proud to be dog-friendly, so don’t forget your four-legged family members!



Mark your calendars for opening day on Saturday, June 4!







Come on out for opening day and let's celebrate the 11th year of the market in our community in a brand new location. The Shoreline Farmers Market proudly accepts SNAP/EBT/WIC and Senior FMNP.









More information here:







Stop by the information booth to learn more and double your SNAP transactions with the SNAP Market Match program. Open Saturdays, June through October, 10am-2pm.More information here: www.shorelinefarmersmarket.org

After many wonderful years in Aurora Square, the Shoreline Farmers Market is excited to be moving North to 192nd St and Aurora Ave N.