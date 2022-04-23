KCLS celebrates multicultural literacy with Día - Children's Book Day
Saturday, April 23, 2022
The King County Library System (KCLS) invites residents to celebrate Día, also known as Children’s Day / Book Day (El Día del niño y del libro). Brought to the U.S. in 1996 by Mexican American author Pat Mora, Día is a nationally recognized initiative that connects children and their families to diverse books, languages and cultures through activities at libraries and schools.
The year-round initiative is a daily commitment to advance literacy development for all children that culminates on April 30. KCLS will honor Día from April 24 to 30 with online programming and events, as well as curated reading lists that highlight diversity.
Special virtual events include Author Talks and Story Times with local celebrities — Univision Anchors Paula Lamas and Jaime Méndez—a flamenco dance performance, book clubs and more. Visit kcls.org/dia for a full list of programming and events.
About King County Library System
Founded in 1942, the King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest public library systems in the country. Serving the communities of King County (outside the city of Seattle), KCLS has 50 libraries and over 1.3 million cardholders.
“KCLS celebrates culture, heritage and language as powerful tools to strengthen King County communities,” stated KCLS Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Dominica Myers.
“We invite children and families from all backgrounds to participate in our Día programming, and hope it helps inspire a lifelong love of reading and learning.”
About King County Library System
Founded in 1942, the King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest public library systems in the country. Serving the communities of King County (outside the city of Seattle), KCLS has 50 libraries and over 1.3 million cardholders.
0 comments:
Post a Comment