Upcoming events at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

35th Annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale

May 6 to 8, 2022 - 10am - 5pm





(Members-Only Preview Sale: May 5th, 4 - 7pm)





Join us for this important fundraising event for the Garden. We go to great lengths to source special offerings at the sale. You'll find our beloved Trilliums, Fritillaria, Epimediums, Primulas, and so much more. Members get 15% off all purchases. Be sure to update or join by the end of the day, May 4th. Visit kruckeberg.com for more information.









Events and Workshops





Mindfulness in the Garden





﻿May 21, 2022 - 10:00am





Join Jessica Hancock, ND in practicing mindfulness meditation and shinrin-yoku (Japanese Forest Bathing) to help ground and calm mind, body, and spirit. Register at https://www.kruckeberg.org/events-tours/.





Hydrangea Propagation





May 28, 2022 - 12:00pm





Join local gardener and artist, Shirley Sidell, for a hydrangea propagation workshop. Using her tried and true method, participants will learn how to propagate and care for their very own hydrangea cuttings.









The KBG Foundation 2022 Garden Party





Save the Date!





September 25, 2022 - 2:30pm – 6:00pm





The Lodge at St. Edward Park











