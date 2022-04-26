Upcoming events at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Trillium photo courtesy Kruckeberg Botanic Garden


KRUCKEBERG BOTANIC GARDEN UPCOMING EVENTS

MSK Nursery

35th Annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale
May 6 to 8, 2022 - 10am - 5pm

(Members-Only Preview Sale: May 5th, 4 - 7pm)

Join us for this important fundraising event for the Garden. We go to great lengths to source special offerings at the sale. You'll find our beloved Trilliums, Fritillaria, Epimediums, Primulas, and so much more. Members get 15% off all purchases. Be sure to update or join by the end of the day, May 4th. Visit kruckeberg.com for more information.


Events and Workshops

Mindfulness in the Garden

﻿May 21, 2022 - 10:00am

Join Jessica Hancock, ND in practicing mindfulness meditation and shinrin-yoku (Japanese Forest Bathing) to help ground and calm mind, body, and spirit. Register at https://www.kruckeberg.org/events-tours/.

Hydrangea Propagation

May 28, 2022 - 12:00pm

Join local gardener and artist, Shirley Sidell, for a hydrangea propagation workshop. Using her tried and true method, participants will learn how to propagate and care for their very own hydrangea cuttings.


The KBG Foundation 2022 Garden Party

Save the Date!

September 25, 2022 - 2:30pm – 6:00pm

The Lodge at St. Edward Park



Posted by DKH at 1:37 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  