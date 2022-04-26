Upcoming events at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
|Trillium photo courtesy Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
KRUCKEBERG BOTANIC GARDEN UPCOMING EVENTS
MSK Nursery
35th Annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale
May 6 to 8, 2022 - 10am - 5pm
(Members-Only Preview Sale: May 5th, 4 - 7pm)
Join us for this important fundraising event for the Garden. We go to great lengths to source special offerings at the sale. You'll find our beloved Trilliums, Fritillaria, Epimediums, Primulas, and so much more. Members get 15% off all purchases. Be sure to update or join by the end of the day, May 4th. Visit kruckeberg.com for more information.
Events and Workshops
Mindfulness in the Garden
May 21, 2022 - 10:00am
Join Jessica Hancock, ND in practicing mindfulness meditation and shinrin-yoku (Japanese Forest Bathing) to help ground and calm mind, body, and spirit. Register at https://www.kruckeberg.org/events-tours/.
Hydrangea Propagation
May 28, 2022 - 12:00pm
Join local gardener and artist, Shirley Sidell, for a hydrangea propagation workshop. Using her tried and true method, participants will learn how to propagate and care for their very own hydrangea cuttings.
The KBG Foundation 2022 Garden Party
Save the Date!
September 25, 2022 - 2:30pm – 6:00pm
The Lodge at St. Edward Park
