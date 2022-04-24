Lake City man sentenced to 45 years in prison, 3 years after a drunken rampage left two dead and two injured
A 36-year-old Seattle man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday for a March 2019 drunken shooting rampage in Lake City that killed two people and injured two others, including a King County Metro bus driver, who was shot in the chest.Our previous article on the event is here: Tragedy in Lake City
Tad-Michael Norman, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, vehicular homicide and three counts of first-degree assault March 23, four days shy of the third anniversary of the March 27, 2019, random shooting that began in the middle of a busy intersection, court records show.
Court records say Norman, who had no previous criminal history, struggled with alcoholism and relapsed on the day of the shootings after being sober for 90 days.
He told police he had no memory of the rampage and before he was booked into jail, he was treated at Harborview Medical Center, where his blood alcohol content was measured at .287, more than three times the legal limit of .08 for adult drivers
