City of Shoreline seeks youth to apply for open position on the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board

Hamlin Park photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Are you a Shoreline resident age 15 to 19? Are you interested in serving your community and gaining experience on a city board? Do you want to have a say in the operation and maintenance of our parks and in recreation programming?





Then we encourage you to apply for the open youth position on the City of Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) / Tree Board. The position will serve during the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 academic school years. Preference will be given to applicants who are able to serve both years.





The PRCS/Tree Board consists of nine members, two of whom are non-voting youth members. The youth appointed to this position will have the option to begin in July or wait until September as their schedule allows.



The PRCS Board meets with City staff for two hours on the last Thursday of the month, January through October, and the first Thursday in December, from 7:00 to 9:00pm.





We are currently holding meetings virtually but discussions of returning to in person meetings at City Hall will begin shortly. The youth members have opportunities to participate in additional events and meetings throughout the year.



The PRCS/Tree Board is an advisory group to the City Council on topics related to parks and open spaces; recreation programming; public art; special events and cultural services; and trees in public areas.









As significant users of our parks, trails, and recreational programs, City Council, other Board members, and City staff want to hear from youth representatives and get their input on important issues that impact the community. If you are a Shoreline resident age 15 to 19, interested in serving your community, and gaining experience with a city board, you can apply by submitting an online application or downloading a PDF of the application and sending it to the address found on the application.





Applications are due by 5:00pm on Friday, May 6, 2022.









