Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help – Front Desk Attendants

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

City of Shoreline
Extra Help – Front Desk Attendant
SALARY: $17.82 - $20.23 Hourly
CLOSING DATE: 5/15/2022

GENERAL SUMMARY

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

First review date: 5/2/2022.

We are seeking two (2) Front Desk Attendants who can work during the listed days and times for this position. This is an ongoing, non-benefited, average 10 hour a week position.

Typical schedule will provide coverage for assigned hours on days shown below. Incumbents will not work all listed hours. Scheduled hours are based upon rental requests and confirmed with Front Desk Attendant by scheduling supervisor.
  • Friday evenings: between the hours of 4:00 PM - 10:30 PM
  • Some Saturdays: between the hours of 3:00 PM - 11:00 PM
  • Some Sundays: between the hours of 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Scope of Work

To perform front desk reception duties at the Spartan Recreation Center. In addition to working at the front desk, staff will be required to work facility rentals at the Spartan Recreation Center and the Richmond Highlands Center outside of operation hours including weekends: Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Typical facility rentals include, but are not limited to, birthday parties and other celebrations, basketball practices, and religious services.

Job description and application



