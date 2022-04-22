Vaccination day at Senior Center - everyone welcome - all vaccines free

Friday, April 22, 2022

 

Free COVID-19 vaccinations at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 10am - 5pm.

Vaccines and boosters are free - no insurance required. Children and teens, ages 5 - 17 can get Pfizer only. Adults, age 18 and older, can get Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson.

No appointment needed. On-site registration available. Transportation for Shoreline and Lake Forest Park seniors (55 years of age and older)

To contact the Senior Center call 206-365-1536.

The Senior Center is located in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, facing NE 185th. Address 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155.

Everyone is welcome, regardless of immigration status. For information about safety go to kingcounty.gov/vaccine 

For questions about accommodations 

Director Theresa La Croix has requested interpreters on hand for Spanish, Korean, Mandarin, Cantonese, and Tigrinya. The Center has French, Hindi and Bengali already on staff.



Posted by DKH at 3:14 AM
