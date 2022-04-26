Destinations: Tulips are in full bloom at RoozenGaarde®
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
The tulips are in full bloom in the Skagit Valley. RoozenGaarde® is spectacular, as usual.
On April 15, 2022 they posted this:
April is here and so are the tulips! RoozenGaarde is full of color and looks simply spectacular. Any day will be a colorful time to visit now through at least May 1st. After that, how long the bloom continues to last will depend mostly on Mother Nature.
Drones are a NO at RoozenGaarde and in our flower fields. Please respect our farm and our guests.
Sorry, pets not allowed at RoozenGaarde.
RoozenGaarde
15867 Beaver Marsh Rd
Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
Display Garden Information during the tulip festival.
