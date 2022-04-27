Call for Artists and Crafters: Apply by 5-23 for LFP Farmers Market Crafts Day
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Applications are now being accepted from Washington artists, artisans, and crafters to participate in the 2022 Crafts Day at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, which will take place on Sunday, July 17.
Crafts Day is a once-per-summer special addition to the regular farmers market, which takes place every Sunday from 10am to 2pm in front of the Town Center at Lake Forest Park.
Artists and crafters of all kinds are encouraged to submit applications for this juried event. Please visit the Third Place Commons website for the application and full details.
All applications must be submitted via email and received no later than Monday, May 23rd.
All items presented at the Crafts Day must be handmade in Washington by the individuals selling at the market. The market seeks to reflect a wide variety of media to represent a broad spectrum of creative endeavors, so submit your applications soon!
The market season opens as always on Mother’s Day, which is Sunday, May 8th, and runs every week rain or shine through October 16th. See you at the market!
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has been building community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for more than 20 years.
Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market and the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
