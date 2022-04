Training neighbors to restore their watersheds

Ballinger Creek photo by Londa Jacques Applications are now being accepted for a program that empowers community members with a passion for their local streams, clean water, and local wildlife. Applications are now being accepted for a program that empowers community members with a passion for their local streams, clean water, and local wildlife.









“We are thrilled to once again work with enthusiastic community members who are dedicated to being changemakers,” says Sarah Heerhartz, Executive Director of Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group. “Protecting and restoring our rivers and natural areas requires many partners – from national governments to local ones, from nonprofit organizations to responsible businesses – and including people from all walks of life. "I have seen how passionate individuals play a critical role in watershed health and salmon recovery – from restoring their local parks to holding elected officials accountable. "Community Action Training School helps people focus their passions and interests and knits them into closer connection with likeminded people in their communities, creating projects that make a lasting difference and watershed advocates that have the support to sustain long-term work in their local communities.”

Tracy Banaszynski, Project Manager for Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group. agrees. Community Action Training School (CATS) provides a free series of lectures – presented in a hybrid in-person and virtual format this year – and field trips. In exchange, participants volunteer on a local watershed improvement project of their choosing.Tracy Banaszynski, Project Manager for Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group. agrees.