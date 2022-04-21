Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Communications Manager for Mount Baker Area – Communications Consultant 5

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$67,548.00 - $90,808.00 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation has an exciting opportunity for a highly motivated communications professional who will represent the Northwest Region by leading communications and public outreach strategy in the Mount Baker Area (MBA). The MBA subarea consists of Skagit, Whatcom, Island and San Juan counties. This position serves as the media relations lead and agency spokesperson on a 24/7 basis and is responsible for responding to frequent reporter inquiries at the local, regional and national level. This person will assist media outlets with diverse needs in a timely, effective, professional and creative manner.