Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Communications Manager for Mount Baker Area – Communications Consultant 5

Thursday, April 21, 2022

WSDOT
Assistant Communications Manager for Mount Baker Area – Communications Consultant 5
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$67,548.00 - $90,808.00 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation has an exciting opportunity for a highly motivated communications professional who will represent the Northwest Region by leading communications and public outreach strategy in the Mount Baker Area (MBA). The MBA subarea consists of Skagit, Whatcom, Island and San Juan counties. This position serves as the media relations lead and agency spokesperson on a 24/7 basis and is responsible for responding to frequent reporter inquiries at the local, regional and national level. This person will assist media outlets with diverse needs in a timely, effective, professional and creative manner.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 2:38 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  