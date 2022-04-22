City of Shoreline acknowledges error in early removal of trees along NE 5th Avenue
Friday, April 22, 2022
This was after making design adjustments to reduce the original estimate of 99 trees for removal to 23.
As part of the construction process, the City marks the clearing limits for the project and with an arborist makes a final determination if any trees planned for removal can be retained.
In addition, trees scheduled for removal are posted for 14 days with a notice of their intended removal. During the 14-day noticing window, no trees are to be removed.
After the contractor staked the project area along 5th Avenue NE, but before the arborist’s review and the end of the 14-day tree removal noticing period, which would have been April 25, the contractor began cutting trees.
The final inspection by the arborist occurred April 21. The arborist determined that all 23 trees identified for removal needed to be removed. Although the 15 trees were removed early, they still would have been removed as part of the sidewalk project. Of the 15 trees removed early, five were non-native Hollies that were found to be badly diseased and rotting.
The 5th Avenue sidewalk project is part of the 2018 Voter-Approved Sidewalk Program. We will construct sidewalks on both sides of the street and will connect to other new sidewalks that are under construction on 5th Avenue NE, north of 182nd Court, as part of Sound Transit’s 185th Street Link Light Rail Station. Sidewalks along 5th Avenue will provide a critical link for Shoreline residents to light rail.
In all, the contractor removed 15 trees early. This was an error in communication by the contracted city inspector and the sidewalk contractor. We acknowledge that the timing of the tree removal was an error. City staff are evaluating what led to this mistake and what steps need to be taken for future projects to ensure trees are not removed before the end of the 14-day noticing period.
