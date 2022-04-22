City of Shoreline acknowledges error in early removal of trees along NE 5th Avenue

Photo courtesy Shoreline Tree Code committee As part of the As part of the 5th Avenue NE sidewalk project between NE 175th Street and NE 182nd Court, the City of Shoreline identified 23 trees to be removed in order to complete the project.





This was after making design adjustments to reduce the original estimate of 99 trees for removal to 23.





As part of the construction process, the City marks the clearing limits for the project and with an arborist makes a final determination if any trees planned for removal can be retained.



