AAUW offering five $1,000 scholarships to women entering Edmonds College in STEM fields

Sunday, April 24, 2022

The Edmonds SnoKing branch of the American Association of University Women is offering five $1,000 scholarships to high school women planning on attending Edmonds College in STEM fields.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Elizabeth Sears STEM Scholarships. 

Five scholarships ($1000 each) will be awarded to female high school students who are:
  • Graduating in 2022
  • Committed to attending Edmonds College in the fall
  • Entering a STEM field


Posted by DKH at 8:10 PM
