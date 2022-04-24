AAUW offering five $1,000 scholarships to women entering Edmonds College in STEM fields
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Elizabeth Sears STEM Scholarships.
- Link to application form.
- The application deadline is May 6, 2022.
- More information here
Five scholarships ($1000 each) will be awarded to female high school students who are:
- Graduating in 2022
- Committed to attending Edmonds College in the fall
- Entering a STEM field
0 comments:
Post a Comment