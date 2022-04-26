Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services / Tree Board meeting Thursday on Zoom

Tuesday, April 26, 2022


Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services / Tree Board Meeting
Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm on Zoom
Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/97515984680

Agenda Highlights:
  • Director's Report
  • Committee Updates
  • Urban Forestry Advisory Panel Recommendation
  • Park Committee Minimum Features
  • Comments from the Board
Link to Full Meeting Packet (PDF)

Comment on Agenda Items

Contact Us:
Lori Henrich, Administrative Assistant III
(206) 801-2602
lhenrich@shorelinewa.gov



