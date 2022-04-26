Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services / Tree Board meeting Thursday on Zoom
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services / Tree Board Meeting
Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm on Zoom
Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/97515984680
Agenda Highlights:
- Director's Report
- Committee Updates
- Urban Forestry Advisory Panel Recommendation
- Park Committee Minimum Features
- Comments from the Board
Link to Full Meeting Packet (PDF)
Comment on Agenda Items
Contact Us:
Lori Henrich, Administrative Assistant III
(206) 801-2602
lhenrich@shorelinewa.gov
