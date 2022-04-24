Theater: Over the River and Through the Woods
Over the River and Through the Woods
Nick is a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida but that doesn’t mean his family isn’t still in Jersey. In fact, he sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner.
This is routine until he tells them that he’s been offered his dream job of marketing executive in Seattle, which would take him away from all his beloved, but annoying, grandparents. The news doesn’t sit so well.
Thus begins a series of schemes by Frank, Aida, Nunzio and Emma to keep Nick around, including inviting the lovely, and single, Caitlin O’Hare to dinner… we won’t give the ending away here.
Directed by Christopher Kidder-Mostrom and featuring the acting talents of Jennifer Nielsen (Aida), Naveh Shavit-Lonstein (Nick), Vicki Wicks (Emma), Larry Albert (Frank), Ted W. Fredericks (Nunzio), and Anna Lund-Apffel (Caitlin). The design team includes Nancy Johnson (Properties Designer), Gwyn Skone (Lighting Designer), Brian Fletcher (Sound Designer), and Melina Boivin (Costume Designer). Katie Soulé is Production Manager, and Matthew Ircink is Stage Manager.
WHEN: May 13-June 5, 2022 - Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.
TICKETS: $28 General; $25 Jr/Sr/Military. Available online at www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org or by phone at 425-774-9600. Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available.
Over the River and Through the Woods by Joe DiPietro is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York
Special thanks to our show sponsor, Chermak Construction, as well as our season sponsors Templar Financial Services, Rick Steves’ Europe, and Windermere Real Estate Edmonds.
Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches and engages the community. Established in 1958, it is one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State.
Performances at Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St, Edmonds.
