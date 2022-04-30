Dr. Dahlia returns to the Senior Center with webinar and tuber sale
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Dr. John Hibbs, Shoreline-LFP Senior Center’s former site supervisor for Bastyr Naturopathic Medical Clinic at the Center, returns this spring with two outstanding Dahlia events.
Dr. Hibbs - or Dr. Dahlia as we like to call him - will host an online FREE webinar to help guide you on spring planting on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 2:00pm.
Call 206-365-1536 to register for attending in-person or to receive the Zoom meeting number and password to tune in from home.
Thursday May 12th Annual Dahlia Tuber sale with Dr. John Hibbs. Time: noon-2pm
Then on Thursday, May 12th, drop by the senior center as we host in person, our ANNUAL DAHLIA TUBER SPRING SALE with Dr. Hibbs! The sale runs from 12pm-2pm in the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center Multi-Purpose Room. Doors to the sale will open at noon.
The Senior Center is located in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, facing NE 185th. Address 18560 1st Ave NE #1 Shoreline WA 98155.
0 comments:
Post a Comment