ShoreLake Arts announces winners of 2022 Awards - presentations to be made at the Gala on May 14

2022 ShoreLake Arts announces winners of 2022 Awards

Meet the awardees at Myths and Legends - A Gala for the Arts

on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 6pm



For 33 years ShoreLake Arts has presented art in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, from public events such as the Lantern Festival, Concerts in the Park and Battle of the Bands, to quality art education for all ages, community grants and the ShoreLake Arts Gallery in Lake Forest Park Town Center.





In 2022 more than 32,000 people attended our events, both in person and online. And, as we’ve learned over the past few years, the arts add immeasurably to our quality of life and sense of community.

ShoreLake Arts only succeeds by working in partnership with our community, and we're delighted to honor four outstanding individuals and organizations at our 2022 Gala for the Arts.





Jack Malek The heART Award: Presented to a member or members of the ShoreLake Arts community whose long-standing and consistent commitment to the organization has advanced our mission in significant ways. The award winner’s lasting impact has been vital to our organization’s ongoing health and longevity.



2022 heART Award winner - Jack Malek



Jack is a local Realtor and Shoreline resident for 21 years. Jack developed a love for the arts through an elementary school music program, and later acting in local theater. Jack is a longtime admirer and patron of the arts. Jack’s enthusiasm and support is instrumental to ShoreLake Arts programming success, from events to arts education.





Community pARTner Award: Presented to an organization that inspires and encourages arts and culture in the cities of Shoreline and/or Lake Forest Park. With passion, innovation, and commitment to advancing the arts, this organization significantly contributes to our community, promoting the richness of life provided by arts and culture. This award honors past achievements and expresses excitement for future endeavors.







Shoreline Community College: Film, Drama and Cinema Department



For decades ShoreLake Arts has been fortunate to partner with Shoreline Community College in many ventures. We are delighted to honor the work of the Film, Drama, and Cinema Department. We honor them for making excellent, engaging film and theater education broadly accessible and for their commitment to promoting emerging artists.



For decades ShoreLake Arts has been fortunate to partner with Shoreline Community College in many ventures. We are delighted to honor the work of the Film, Drama, and Cinema Department. We honor them for making excellent, engaging film and theater education broadly accessible and for their commitment to promoting emerging artists.

Led by accomplished actors, directors, writers, designers and technicians, the Department is a community of faculty, students and industry working together to create theater and film productions. For the past six years ShoreLake Arts has been privileged to present the Shoreline Short Short Film Festival and other events in the College's recently renovated 360-seat state-of-the-art theater. The Theater also hosts the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) and a variety of both student- and faculty-led plays, musicals and operas.





Dave Grohl with Robert Lang and Tina Lang Community Arts Impact Award



This award honors those who have elevated arts and culture in our community through visionary leadership, creativity, philanthropy, advocacy, and/or volunteerism and embody ShoreLake Arts' mission by cultivating creativity and inspiring our community through the arts.



2022 Community Arts Impact Award winner - Robert Lang and Tina Liberio Lang





For the past 47 years, Robert and Tina have co-owned Robert Lang Studios, a major recording studio in Shoreline.





In 2020 the studio opened its doors to aspiring music producers and audio engineers with the founding of the Robert Lang Studios Academy.





Artists including Nirvana, Dave Matthews, Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Steven and Damian Marley, and Peter Frampton have called the studio their home.





Through the decades, Robert and his team have recorded hundreds of local artists like The Sonics, Death Cab for Cutie and Macklemore.

Tina Lang

"Working with ShoreLake Arts, in particular the



Spotlight Artist of the Year Award



"Working with ShoreLake Arts, in particular the Battle of the Bands [competition] has been very rewarding ... I love discovering new local talent and finding a way to help them succeed." Tina Liberio Lang

New in 2022, the Spotlight Artist of the Year honors an artist who lives or presents work in Shoreline or Lake Forest Park and whose creations have contributed to the excellence of the arts in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.





Sandra Garcia-Arceo Spotlight Artist of the Year Award winner - Sandra Garcia-Arceo





A Latina filmmaker, director, writer, producer, who was born and raised in the greater Seattle area, Sandra studied film production at Shoreline Community College.





Since graduation, Sandra has worked as a freelance filmmaker. In 2021 she was the inaugural director of the BIPOC Film Project. The three short films she produced focused on BIPOC business owners in Shoreline and their companies: Black Coffee Northwest, Plaza Latina and Teriyaki Plus.









Through Alma Mía Productions Sandra produces an array of stories including short films, documentaries and commercials.

For more information about the 2022 award winners, to purchase Gala or silent auction tickets, or to make a donation, please visit www.shorelakearts.org/gala



Questions? Email Sahana at



is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.







Questions? Email Sahana at communications@shorelakearts.org or Quinn Elliott at director@shorelakearts.org

ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.

The community is invited to join ShoreLake Arts at Myths and Legends - A Gala for the Arts as we honor four people and organizations who make ART happen in our area. ShoreLake Arts' biggest fundraising event of the year is coming to the Nile Shrine Golf Club on Saturday, May 14, 2022. There’s also an online Silent Auction with previews on May 7 and bidding from May 9 -15.