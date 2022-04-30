Compass Housing: Gardening with volunteers

Saturday, April 30, 2022

Volunteers and garden beds
Story and photos from Compass Housing

Volunteers from Shoreline Covenant Church, Ronald United Methodist Church, North Seattle Friends, and Lake Forest Park Rotary put on their gloves, tugged on their boots, and worked with Compass staff and residents to revitalize our amazing garden beds at Ronald Commons!

Fifteen volunteers weeded, raked, and shoveled for nearly four hours and the results speak for themselves!
Before and After
It is so wonderful to be able to have volunteers back and serving our programs! 

If you want to get involved with Compass, check out where we could use your help here: https://www.compasshousingalliance.org/volunteer/.



Posted by DKH at 2:38 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  