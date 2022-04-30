Compass Housing: Gardening with volunteers
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Volunteers from Shoreline Covenant Church, Ronald United Methodist Church, North Seattle Friends, and Lake Forest Park Rotary put on their gloves, tugged on their boots, and worked with Compass staff and residents to revitalize our amazing garden beds at Ronald Commons!
Fifteen volunteers weeded, raked, and shoveled for nearly four hours and the results speak for themselves!
|Before and After
It is so wonderful to be able to have volunteers back and serving our programs!
If you want to get involved with Compass, check out where we could use your help here: https://www.compasshousingalliance.org/volunteer/.
