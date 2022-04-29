LFP Garden Club's last Zoom meeting of the season on May 10 with Fred Wemer
Friday, April 29, 2022
|Photo courtesy Bellevue Demonstration Garden
Speaker starts at 10:30am after a 1/2 hr general meeting. Speaker usually continues until around noon.
Opportunistic Propagation Tips - Fred Wemer
Propagation from cuttings is a fun and money-saving way to create more plants for your garden.
Let’s look at the why, the when, the medium and the timing of your next gardening science project. There are new ways to expand what you have in the yard, or, perhaps, want to share with your neighbor. Let’s experiment!
Fred Wemer is a seventeen-year veteran of the Master Gardener Program and 40+ years in the UW’s School of Dentistry. If not working in his own yard, Fred spends his time as a volunteer at the Bellevue Demonstration Garden where he gives talks and works with the composting program, edible flowers, perennial vegetables. He also works with grafting tomatoes and other vegetables.
If interested please email janronzu@comcast.net for zoom details.
Fred Wemer is a seventeen-year veteran of the Master Gardener Program and 40+ years in the UW’s School of Dentistry. If not working in his own yard, Fred spends his time as a volunteer at the Bellevue Demonstration Garden where he gives talks and works with the composting program, edible flowers, perennial vegetables. He also works with grafting tomatoes and other vegetables.
If interested please email janronzu@comcast.net for zoom details.
0 comments:
Post a Comment