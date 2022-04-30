Give BIG to your favorite charities
Saturday, April 30, 2022
During the GiveBIG statewide fundraising campaign, individuals and organizations come together across Washington to invest in our community.
When we give, we take a proactive step towards creating the society we want to live in.
This year's GiveBIG campaigns kicked off as early as April 19, and will culminate with a 48-hour giving event on May 3-4, 2022.
Find your favorites on the GiveBIG webpage (Discover and Donate) or go directly to your organization's web page to make your contribution.
