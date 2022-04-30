Give BIG to your favorite charities

Saturday, April 30, 2022


During the GiveBIG statewide fundraising campaign, individuals and organizations come together across Washington to invest in our community. 

When we give, we take a proactive step towards creating the society we want to live in. 

This year's GiveBIG campaigns kicked off as early as April 19, and will culminate with a 48-hour giving event on May 3-4, 2022.

Find your favorites on the GiveBIG webpage (Discover and Donate) or go directly to your organization's web page  to make your contribution.



Posted by DKH at 1:11 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  