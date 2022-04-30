Give BIG to your favorite charities





During the GiveBIG statewide fundraising campaign, individuals and organizations come together across Washington to invest in our community.





When we give, we take a proactive step towards creating the society we want to live in.





This year's GiveBIG campaigns kicked off as early as April 19, and will culminate with a 48-hour giving event on May 3-4, 2022.





Find your favorites on the GiveBIG webpage (Discover and Donate) or go directly to your organization's web page to make your contribution.











