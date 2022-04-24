COVID-19 Case Numbers as of Friday, April 22, 2022
Sunday, April 24, 2022
|KING COUNTY CASE NUMBERS
Care Connect Washington Assistance provides food and other support to people who test positive for COVID-19 so they can isolate at home. People who have been exposed to the virus and are actively quarantining are also eligible. Making it easier for people to stay home helps slow the spread of the illness.
Call the COVID-19 Information Hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available. The hotline hours are 6am to 10pm. Monday, and 6am to 6pm Tuesday through Sunday and observed state holidays.
The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge.
King county cases
- Total confirmed cases - 362,861
- Cases in past 7 days - 4,281 - 19% increase from previous 7 days
King county hospitalizations
- Total hospitalizations - 11,464
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 37 - 16% increase from previous 7 days
King county deaths
- Total deaths - 2,731
- Deaths in past 14 days - 16 - 11% decrease from previous 14 days
Seattle Cases
- Total confirmed cases - 103,538
- Cases in past 7 days - 2,143 - 12% increase from previous 7 days
Seattle Hospitalizations
- Total hospitalizations - 2,436
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 5 - 67% decrease from previous 7 days
- Total deaths - 641
- Deaths in 14 days - 2 - 33% decrease from previous 14 days
Shoreline cases
- Total confirmed cases - 8,568
- Cases in past 7 days - 125 - 23% increase in past 7 days
Shoreline Hospitalizations
- Total hospitalizations - 293
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 1 - increase of 1 in past 7 days
Shoreline Deaths
- Total deaths - 129
- Deaths in 14 days - 0 - 100% decrease in past 14 days
Lake Forest Park cases
- Total confirmed cases - 1,549
- Cases in past 7 days - 18 - 24% decrease over previous 7 days
Lake Forest Park Hospitalizations
- Total hospitalizations - 33
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 1 - increase of 1 in past 7 days
Lake Forest Park Deaths
- Total deaths - 6
- Deaths in 14 days - 0 - no change
