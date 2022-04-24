KING COUNTY CASE NUMBERS

provides food and other support to people who test positive for COVID-19 so they can isolate at home. People who have been exposed to the virus and are actively quarantining are also eligible. Making it easier for people to stay home helps slow the spread of the illness. Care Connect Washington Assistance provides food and other support to people who test positive for COVID-19 so they can isolate at home. People who have been exposed to the virus and are actively quarantining are also eligible. Making it easier for people to stay home helps slow the spread of the illness.





Call the COVID-19 Information Hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available. The hotline hours are 6am to 10pm. Monday, and 6am to 6pm Tuesday through Sunday and observed state holidays.









COVID-19 Case Numbers as of Friday, April 22, 2022



King county cases



Total confirmed cases - 362,861

Cases in past 7 days - 4,281 - 19% increase from previous 7 days

King county hospitalizations



Total hospitalizations - 11,464

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 37 - 16% increase from previous 7 days

King county deaths

Total deaths - 2,731

Deaths in past 14 days - 16 - 11% decrease from previous 14 days





Seattle Cases



Total confirmed cases - 103,538

Cases in past 7 days - 2,143 - 12% increase from previous 7 days

Seattle Hospitalizations

Total hospitalizations - 2,436

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 5 - 67% decrease from previous 7 days Seattle Deaths

Total deaths - 641

Deaths in 14 days - 2 - 33% decrease from previous 14 days





Shoreline cases

Total confirmed cases - 8,568

Cases in past 7 days - 125 - 23% increase in past 7 days

Shoreline Hospitalizations

Total hospitalizations - 293

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 1 - increase of 1 in past 7 days

Shoreline Deaths

Total deaths - 129

Deaths in 14 days - 0 - 100% decrease in past 14 days





Lake Forest Park cases

Total confirmed cases - 1,549

Cases in past 7 days - 18 - 24% decrease over previous 7 days

Lake Forest Park Hospitalizations

Total hospitalizations - 33

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 1 - increase of 1 in past 7 days

Lake Forest Park Deaths

Total deaths - 6

Deaths in 14 days - 0 - no change







The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge.