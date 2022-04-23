Shoreline Fire MSO honored for Meritorious Action

Gabe DeBay, Meritorious Action

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire MSO (Medical Services Officer) Gabe DeBay was honored and awarded the medal of Meritorious Action on Friday, in Bothell.





While on duty last November, he happened to drive by an individual standing on the edge of a bridge over I-405 (in Bothell) preparing to jump.





Without hesitation, he was able to safely and quickly remove the person before anyone got hurt. His quick action and natural compassion for people is the reason that person is still here today.











