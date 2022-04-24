Jobs: WSDOT Program Development Manager

Sunday, April 24, 2022

WSDOT
Program Development Manager

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$95,520.00 - $122,520.00 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation has an excellent opportunity for a Project Engineer to serve as the Program Development Manager responsible for managing the development of the future projects including scope and estimates, schedule, prioritization, and ranking needs for each Northwest Region (NWR) project in the biennial Highway Construction Program (HCP). 

As the Program Development Manager, you will directly affect the overall ability of the (NWR) to successfully deliver programs and projects; thereby, supporting an extremely vital means of transportation and the economic success of the region.

