Letter to the Editor: Trees on 5th Ave NE cut down

Public notification was posted on the 23 trees to be removed on Tuesday 4/12. The notice included that the trees would be “removed on or after 4/25/22”. This included 13 public trees.



Most of the trees have been cut down. The Western red cedars #114 (46” dbh) and #117 (36” dbh) are still standing as of Wednesday evening 4/20 but large red “X” marks are on the tree trunks.



SST emailed City management and Council these questions the evening of 4/20: why were the trees cut down before the 4/25 removal date notice; and, when did the project staking and City arborist review regarding possible retention of trees take place? It seems the information provided to the public is inaccurate.



Melody Fosmore

Kathleen Russell

