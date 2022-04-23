Summer forensics camp for rising 7th - 9th graders at Shoreline Community College
Participants will immerse themselves in a fictitious, yet realistic, simulated crime and spend the week solving the case.
Camp details at: kimseattle.org
- Dates: Monday - Friday, July 18-22, 9am - 3pm "Criminal vs. Cardiac Arrest: The Case of Jimi the Jerk"
- Ages: Rising 7th - 9th graders (Ages 12 - 15)
- Location: Shoreline Community College campus, 2900 Building, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
