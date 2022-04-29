Public welcome at Shoreline Invitational Track and Field Meet Saturday

Friday, April 29, 2022

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 Shoreline Athletics is hosting its annual Shoreline Invitational Track and Field Meet at Shoreline Stadium 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155. This event draws athletes from 60 schools to compete starting at 9:00am and running all day.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend and watch these stellar athletes perform! Tickets for entry are $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for students w/ASB, seniors, and children.

Parking in the stadium lot is limited, so allow plenty of time to park and get into the stadium without missing your favorite event.

The schedule for the events can be found within the "Shoreline Invitational Bulletin" document on their Athletics home page.




Posted by DKH at 2:18 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  