Public welcome at Shoreline Invitational Track and Field Meet Saturday

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 Shoreline Athletics is hosting its annual Shoreline Invitational Track and Field Meet at Shoreline Stadium 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 . This event draws athletes from 60 schools to compete starting at 9:00am and running all day.











The schedule for the events can be found within the "Shoreline Invitational Bulletin" document on their Athletics home page

The public is invited and encouraged to attend and watch these stellar athletes perform! Tickets for entry are $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for students w/ASB, seniors, and children.Parking in the stadium lot is limited, so allow plenty of time to park and get into the stadium without missing your favorite event.