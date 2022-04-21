LFP Water District thanks police and fire for response to sheared off fire hydrant

A high volume water flow resulted when the hydrant was sheared from the water main

Lake Forest Park Water District is thankful for the quick response of the City of Lake Forest Park Police Department, Northshore Fire Department and City of Lake Forest Park Public Works.At 5am on March 31, 2022, a vehicle struck our fire hydrant at NE 178th St. and Ballinger Way, completely shearing it away from the watermain and instantaneously creating a high-volume water flow of approximately 5,000 gallons per minute and putting several homes at risk of flooding.City of LFP Police and Northshore Fire Department were first on site and Northshore Fire’s E157 crew were able to correctly shut off the valve to the broken hydrant a few minutes before our staff was on site and most probably saved a few residents from more serious water damage.