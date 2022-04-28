Shoreline Sports Foundation Hygiene Drive Sunday, May 1, 2022
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Shoreline Sports Foundation Hygiene Drive
Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 1:30pm to 4:30 pm
by Haller Lake
This Sunday, May 1, 2022, the Shoreline Sports Foundation is holding a hygiene drive to collect hygiene products such as soap, diapers, deodorant, etc. for people in need in the community.
They are working in collaboration with North Helpline to gather our target items and get them distributed to people who need them
Please help by donating these most-needed products
- Women's hygiene products
- Baby cupboard products, especially sizes 4,5, and 6 diapers
- Wet wipes - bulk preferred
- Shampoo and soap
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Floss
- Deodorant
- Laundry detergent
- Toilet paper
Please do not donate and medicine, clothing, or opened items
