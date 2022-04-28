Shoreline Sports Foundation Hygiene Drive

Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 1:30pm to 4:30 pm

by Haller Lake





This Sunday, May 1, 2022, the Shoreline Sports Foundation is holding a hygiene drive to collect hygiene products such as soap, diapers, deodorant, etc. for people in need in the community.





They are working in collaboration with North Helpline to gather our target items and get them distributed to people who need them





Please help by donating these most-needed products

Women's hygiene products

Baby cupboard products, especially sizes 4,5, and 6 diapers

Wet wipes - bulk preferred

Shampoo and soap

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Floss

Deodorant

Laundry detergent

Toilet paper

Please do not donate and medicine, clothing, or opened items







