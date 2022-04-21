LFP author launches debut novel Friday at Third Place Commons

“Colorful characters animate this magical tale with an environmental message.” Kirkus

Long-time Lake Forest Park resident, Luanne C. Brown launches her debut novel, “Once in a Pink Moon” on Earth Day, Friday, April 22, at 7:00pm in the Anne Stadler Room at Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park.





This Young Adult Fantasy is a twist on the Frog Prince tale set here in the Pacific Northwest against the backdrop of climate change.You are kindly requested to wear a mask. Thanks!Anne Stadler Room at Third Place Commons