LFP author launches debut novel Friday at Third Place Commons

Thursday, April 21, 2022

“Colorful characters animate this magical tale 
with an environmental message.” Kirkus
Long-time Lake Forest Park resident, Luanne C. Brown launches her debut novel, “Once in a Pink Moon” on Earth Day, Friday, April 22, at 7:00pm in the Anne Stadler Room at Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park.

This Young Adult Fantasy is a twist on the Frog Prince tale set here in the Pacific Northwest against the backdrop of climate change.

You are kindly requested to wear a mask. Thanks!

Anne Stadler Room at Third Place Commons
17171 Bothell Way NELake Forest Park, WA



Posted by DKH at 3:43 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  