Jobs: WSDOT Northwest Region HATS/AVL IT Customer Support





The NWR IT functions as the central support group for all information technology related equipment and issues for the nearly 1700 employees spread across 97 sites throughout the 6 counties of the NW Region, Mega Programs Division, and Urban Mobility and Access offices (AWV, SR 520 and Tolling) located in the NWR.





This position is a journey level professional in the NW Region and is the primary point person responsible for mobile devices, mobile device applications, and desktop computer hardware and software. The NWR HATS/AVL Customer Support applies advanced technical knowledge to independently identify and resolve complex problems with mobile devices and desktop computer systems and related components.









This position supports regional customers with specialized Maintenance applications, mobile devices, standard computing resources, customized hardware, and software solutions as required to meet the business and strategic goals of WSDOT. Additionally, this position meets critical needs for employees to use desktop computing resources to carry out their mission of operating and improving the state’s transportation systems and ensuring the safety of the traveling public in a 24/7 environment.





$67,107 - $90,291 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) Information Technology (ITD) is currently seeking a HATS/AVL Customer Support – Journey level in Shoreline, WA.