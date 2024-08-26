Pink Polka Dots Junior Guild thank the community for supporting their lemonade stand

Monday, August 26, 2024

Pink Polka Dots lemonade stand on the Burke Gilman Trail

The Seattle Children’s Pink Polka Dots Junior Guild would like to thank the community for their incredible support of their lemonade stand on August 25, 2024 which was held on the Burke Gilman Trail in Lake Forest Park. 

The Pink Polka Dots raised $725.40 from selling home baked goods, lemonade and hand crafted cards at the four hour lemonade stand. All the money will be donated to continue pediatric brain cancer research.

The first lemonade stand was started by Quinn, Ally and Aila
in 2014 and the girls are still baking and selling 10 years later

The Pink Polka Dots Junior Guild was founded in 2006 in memory of Sydney Coxon. Sydney died at age eleven after a battle of just over a year with an untreatable brainstem glioma, a rare type of brain tumor. 

The Guild was founded one month later by her 6th grade friends in honor of Sydney. 

The Pink Polka Dots have raised over a million dollars in a variety of fundraisers over the years. If you would like to donate, please visit pinkpolkadotsguild.org


Posted by DKH at 3:39 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  