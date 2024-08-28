Chip O'Brien to speak at Olympic Fly Fishers meeting September 10, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Chip O'Brien, fly fisherman
The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds welcomes fly fishing author, guide, and retired high school teacher Chip O’Brien presenting “One Year, Six States, My Redemptive Year.”

The presentation includes some of his favorite fishing spots in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming as well how fly fishing can save a person going through some major life struggles.

The meeting is September 10, 2024 at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lake Ballinger Dr, Mountlake Terrace WA 98043. Doors open at 5:30pm, and all are welcome. Please join us.

For more information on Chip O’Brien or OFF, visit our website, olympicflyfishers.com


