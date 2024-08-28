Chip O'Brien to speak at Olympic Fly Fishers meeting September 10, 2024
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
|Chip O'Brien, fly fisherman
The presentation includes some of his favorite fishing spots in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming as well how fly fishing can save a person going through some major life struggles.
The meeting is September 10, 2024 at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lake Ballinger Dr, Mountlake Terrace WA 98043. Doors open at 5:30pm, and all are welcome. Please join us.
For more information on Chip O’Brien or OFF, visit our website, olympicflyfishers.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment