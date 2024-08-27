Destinations: Fall Fun awaits at Swans Trail Farms in Snohomish

Photo by Sarinya Duke

Fall Fun Awaits at Swans Trail Farms (Sept 14th - Oct 31st) Fall Fun Awaits at Swans Trail Farms (Sept 14th - Oct 31st)

Looking for the ultimate family outing this fall? Swans Trail Farms is THE #1 destination for an unforgettable fall family experience.





Come explore our Pumpkin Patch, with over 30 varieties pumpkins of all shapes and sizes.





Navigate the famous Washington State Corn Maze filled with over 250 state roads and 400 towns, landmarks, and historical facts.





Come watch our farmer-led Pig Show and Duck Races!





Then grab the whole family and take a ride on the Cow Train, soar on Zip-lines, and conquer the 50ft slides.





Hungry? Savor warm cider donuts, fresh pressed cider, and other delicious treats.





Don’t forget to check out the adorable animals including a mini zebu, goats, pigs, and more!





Make this harvest season memorable with activities for everyone. Start a fun fall tradition with us and create memories that last a lifetime!







U-Pick Apples at Swans Trail Farms!





Swans Trail Farms is excited for the start of our U-Pick apple season!





Over 4,000 apple trees across 5 acres, and four delicious varieties for picking.





Perfect for anyone seeking a delightful autumn outing, our farm offers an abundance of sweet, crisp apples to pick and take home.





But that’s not all—your visit wouldn’t be complete without savoring our warm cider donuts and fresh-pressed cider. Plus, immerse yourself in the excitement of our annual Harvest Festival, featuring fun activities for kids and adults alike. (September 14th - October 31st)





