Elections: Was King county elections able to read your signature

I voted - and my ballot

was counted By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





You did your civic duty and voted, getting your ballot in on time.





But let me ask you this: did you provide contact information (email / phone numbers) on the ballot envelope?





And more importantly, do you know if King County elections was able to verify your signature?





People's signatures change over time. Or perhaps, like my husband, you have a difficult signature. His ballot has been kicked out twice in the past decade.





The first time we received a notice in the mail with a form to submit. After that, we took the option of having two people co-sign his ballot envelope.





King county elections has gotten more refined since then. Now we have signed up for ballot alerts.





At My Voter Information we provided basic information - first name, last name, birth date, house number - and you can skip one of the fields.





Click the button - the first thing it says: "We got your ballot - check the ballot tracker tab for more information"





The ballot tracker offers this:

Sign up for ballot status alerts or update your subscription information Opt in for text or email alerts as your ballot is processed and counted.





Since we had already signed up, we got text messages telling us when our ballot was received, when the signature was verified, and when it was counted.





Now we can relax and watch the recount for the Lands Commissioner race. With 51 ballots separating candidates for second place and a spot on the November ballot, every vote does count. In Shoreline there are two positions for precinct committee officer which are being recounted.





When you check your ballot status and discover that there was a problem with your signature, you have until Monday to "cure" your ballot and have it counted.







