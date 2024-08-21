North City Neighborhood Association to host Shoreline North / 185th station opening Friday August 30
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Each station will have a unique opening event to kick off the Labor Day weekend, featuring night markets, food trucks, and entertainment. All events take place 4 – 8pm and will be produced by local community groups, with sponsorship from Sound Transit. (Sound Transit event link)
North City is excited to have the Shoreline North station in its own backyard and is throwing a party to celebrate! Join the fun, and "Let’s Get Moving!"
Enjoy a vibrant mix of dance and music with performances from Shorecrest and Shorewood Hip Hop teams, Mak Fai Lion Dance, and BOOTS, a lively ‘60s Go-Go Dance Party.
About the North City Neighborhood Association
North City is one of 14 Shoreline neighborhoods, created at the city’s founding in 1995. Through the neighborhoods program, the City supports neighborhood associations to facilitate residents working together to improve their community and neighborhood.
Neighborhood volunteers create a sense of community in their neighborhoods by organizing social events, coordinating Shoreline Watch activities, implementing Neighborhood Mini-Grant projects, planning speakers, and sharing information through newsletters, websites, and social media.
Mark Notermann
North City Neighborhood Association Chair/Communications Director
mark.notermann@gmail.com
- NCNA website: https://northcityna.org/
- NCNA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/northcityneighbors
- NCNA Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/northcityneighborhoodassoc/
- Sound Transit event page: https://www.soundtransit.org/snocolink/events
