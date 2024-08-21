North City Neighborhood Association to host Shoreline North / 185th station opening Friday August 30

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

In 10 days, Sound Transit is opening the 1 Line Extension to Lynnwood with four new stations: Shoreline South/148th, Shoreline North/185th, Mountlake Terrace, and Lynnwood City Center. 

Each station will have a unique opening event to kick off the Labor Day weekend, featuring night markets, food trucks, and entertainment. All events take place 4 – 8pm and will be produced by local community groups, with sponsorship from Sound Transit. (Sound Transit event link)

North City is excited to have the Shoreline North station in its own backyard and is throwing a party to celebrate! Join the fun, and "Let’s Get Moving!"

Enjoy a vibrant mix of dance and music with performances from Shorecrest and Shorewood Hip Hop teams, Mak Fai Lion Dance, and BOOTS, a lively ‘60s Go-Go Dance Party. 

Keep the energy up with DJ Kurt Bloch and Emcee Troy Nelson from KEXP. Head to the upstairs deck for bike and scooter demos from Lime, plus free helmet giveaways. 

Indulge in a variety of eats at the Food Village, featuring food trucks and local vendors, and explore the marketplace on the main plaza with goods and information from public agencies, nonprofits, and local artisans. For more detailed information, see the North City Neighborhood Association webpage.

It's a family-friendly party to kick off your holiday weekend and discover the new station!

About the North City Neighborhood Association

North City is one of 14 Shoreline neighborhoods, created at the city’s founding in 1995. Through the neighborhoods program, the City supports neighborhood associations to facilitate residents working together to improve their community and neighborhood.

Neighborhood volunteers create a sense of community in their neighborhoods by organizing social events, coordinating Shoreline Watch activities, implementing Neighborhood Mini-Grant projects, planning speakers, and sharing information through newsletters, websites, and social media.

Mark Notermann
North City Neighborhood Association Chair/Communications Director
mark.notermann@gmail.com



Posted by DKH at 2:40 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  