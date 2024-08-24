Jobs: Vault 177 Part-time bartender
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Part-time bartender
$16.28 hr plus tips
Looking for a part time bartender for family owned craft beer and cocktail restaurant Vault 177 located inside Spin Alley Bowling Center in the Richmond Beach neighborhood of Shoreline.
Days needed: Friday Night 6-10 Lane Service for Spin Alley Bowling, Saturday swing 11:30-9 or phase, Sunday 11:30-5, and Monday 6-9.
This is a great opportunity to get in the door before our busy season begins in the fall! This position is perfect for someone looking to expand bartending/serving skills. Will train for the right applicant. Min wage, $16.28 plus tips. No tip pool.
Must have valid Food Handlers and MAST permits.
Email resume and/or cover letter to rose@vault177.com to apply or stop by and fill out an application.
Other positions available: Part Time C-Mechanic for Spin Alley Bowling and Part Time Prep/Line Cook!
