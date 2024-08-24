Jobs: Vault 177 Part-time bartender

Part-time bartender

$16.28 hr plus tips

Days needed: Friday Night 6-10 Lane Service for Spin Alley Bowling, Saturday swing 11:30-9 or phase, Sunday 11:30-5, and Monday 6-9.





This is a great opportunity to get in the door before our busy season begins in the fall! This position is perfect for someone looking to expand bartending/serving skills. Will train for the right applicant. Min wage, $16.28 plus tips. No tip pool.





Must have valid Food Handlers and MAST permits.









Email resume and/or cover letter to rose@vault177.com to apply or stop by and fill out an application.

Other positions available: Part Time C-Mechanic for Spin Alley Bowling and Part Time Prep/Line Cook!





