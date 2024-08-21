Travels with Charlie: Invasive Blackberries are being removed

The recent hot weather had sent us to more shaded spots for our wanderings. Charlie and I had a chance to visit Horizon View Park on this perfect afternoon.. Over the last couple of weeks, fantastic progress in the park!

Photo by Gordon Snyder

A Great Surprise as we walked the path above the Playfield…
The massive amounts of Invasive Blackberries are being removed. These were huge impenetrable patches.

This area was covered 6 to 8 feet high. I always picked a few ripe summer berries when we walked by, but no way you could walk into it to pick more.

The Blackberry vines had completely taken over the shoulder areas that surround part of the court. It’s off to the right.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

No way anyone, other than a rabbit, could get thru any of it. Now look. Charlie is checking it out.

This area was totally inaccessible. Only that green path around the court wasn’t blackberry territory.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Heading away from the court… More Blackberry bushes have been removed as you walk by the court.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

And, wandering along, a huge area down the slope from the path is being cleared.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Next comes the hard part… Keeping the Blackberries from coming back over the next few seasons.

Keep up the good work.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


