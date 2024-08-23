Pop-up Recology store for Shoreline residents

While the Recology store is being repaired after a flooding event, occasional pop-up stores will be available to Shoreline customers.



Shoreline residents can drop off LIMITED quantities of the following hard-to-recycle items: fluorescent bulbs, textiles, books, electronics, small appliances, Styrofoam, and small propane canisters. Shoreline residents can drop off LIMITED quantities of the following hard-to-recycle items: fluorescent bulbs, textiles, books, electronics, small appliances, Styrofoam, and small propane canisters.





We will also be offering the option to pay your Recology bill in person!



When you arrive, enter City Hall and you can find our friendly team ready to assist you inside the council chambers.





Please note: we will not accept any other hard-to-recycle items besides the ones listed above and this event is limited to SHORELINE residential customers, only.







